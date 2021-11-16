US accuses Russia of endangering ISS astronauts

It is said that Russia tested a missile in space and thus destroyed its satellite. The result, according to the US government’s accusation, was a cloud of debris – which now threatens astronauts.

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW (dpa) – The US government is accusing Russia of endangering the safety of astronauts on the International Space Station by testing an anti-satellite missile. “We condemn Russia’s harsh experience,” said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The bombing of a Russian satellite left space debris that “endangers the lives of astronauts, the safety of the International Space Station and the interests of all countries.” German astronaut Matthias Maurer was recently on the International Space Station.

And the US space agency NASA joined Blinkens’ criticism. “I am outraged by this irresponsible and destabilizing approach,” said Bill Nelson, head of NASA. “With its long and traditional history in manned spaceflight, it is inconceivable that Russia would endanger not only American and international astronauts on the International Space Station, but also its own.” This action is “reckless and dangerous and also threatens the Chinese space station.”

Debris threatens space travel

The US Forces Space Command said the test has so far produced more than 1,500 traceable debris in low Earth orbit. These are supposed to eventually disintegrate into hundreds of thousands of smaller debris and “remain in orbit for years, perhaps decades”. This means “there is a significant risk to the crew of the International Space Station and other manned space activities as well as to the satellites of many countries.”

He criticized the US general, “Russia has shown that it deliberately ignores the security, protection, stability and long-term sustainability of space for all nations.” mosques Dickinson. Russia is developing and deploying capabilities to prevent the United States and its allies and partners from accessing and using space.

German astronaut Maurer brought to safety

Due to a possible collision with space debris, the International Space Station was briefly evacuated twice. According to Russia’s TASS, cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov said that in both cases the seven space travelers escaped to safety in two spacecraft that docked at the station. According to ESA, Maurer turned into a “Crow Dragon” with which Saarlander only reached humanity’s outpost on Friday last week. In the event of a collision, the crew could return to Earth.

NASA also announced that astronauts and astronauts on the International Space Station have embarked on “emergency security measures” after they were awakened by air traffic control due to the debris. Gates to some units have been closed. As the International Space Station flew through the cloud of debris, the astronauts and astronauts turned to their spaceships.

TASS reported that the Director-General of the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, will meet with NASA representatives on Tuesday in Moscow. The meeting, which had been scheduled for a long time, would now also address the incident.

