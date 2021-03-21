Upon arriving and inspecting it on the plot

from someone The most popular saga video games in history A chain will finally be handled and signed Netflix. Rumors about the possibility of this vampire It became a small screen script arriving early in 2019, but at the time it looked too good to be true and not enough credit was given to the news.

Now we are about to witness a miracle: yet Film adaptation – That spawned the hugely successful saga of the past two decades with audiences, and has become a necessary component of the zombie horror genre – it will be the world’s most popular streaming platform to take over Television series production Inspired by the video game.

Netflix, the Resident Evil series is in progress: some previews

The series will be called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, It will be one Animated series The recounted events will begin a few years after Resident Evil 4. The new original version of Netflix was created by animation studio Quebico, produced by TMS Entertainment. Hiroyuki Kobayashi (Capcom, already known for his stellar work with some chapters of the Resident Evil saga, such as Degeneration In 2008, hereafter In 2010 and Retribution In 2012).

The official poster features the main characters Lyon H Claire Already immersed in the event: the two characters will be voiced by professionals who fans already know well for the 2019 remake Resident Evil 2, They are Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisillo.

Details of the plot have been provided before The official summary From the series, he sees FBI agent Leon Kennedy grappling with the investigation About access to classified White House filesWhere he is called to investigate. While I’m on site, “The lights go out suddenly, Leon and SWAT are forced to defeat a horde of mysterious zombies. “

While in “Claire Redfield, a TerraSave employee, confronts a mysterious picture drawn by a young man in a country she visited, committed to providing assistance to refugees. And who appears to be filming a file A victim of a viral infection. When he goes to the White House to request the construction of an apartment building, Leon meets and shows him the drawing, realizing that “The relationship between a zombie epidemic in the White House and a strange design. ” They will soon realize that they are dealing with ‘Something much bigger and more terrifying“.

Here is the official trailer:

By the end of 2021 Netflix will list the series in the catalog.