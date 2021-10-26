Upgrading to macOS Monterey?

As always with the release of a new major version of the operating system, we ask ourselves this question. Even if the answer always looks the same, it may differ slightly with macOS Monterey, available since Monday…

Indeed, the fans of the brand are in the starting blocks, because this version could have been specially optimized for various devices that are driven by Apple chips, namely M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max. …so that some jobs are EXCEPT!

Exclusive offers for Apple M1, M1 pro and M1 Max…

while traveling This feature listI enjoyed discovering those that were closely preserved for the owners of the new crowned gems. I spotted a great series which is listed below in italics, as it is taken directly from the Apple website.

Facetime – Vertical

Inspired by selfies taken with the Camera app, FaceTime’s built-in Portrait mode blurs the background to put you in the center of attention1.

Maps – Interactive Globe

Explore our planet in all its natural splendor thanks to an interactive 3D globe with more detailed views of mountain ranges, deserts, forests and oceans.1.

Maps — a higher level of detail in cities

Explore cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York or London and enjoy never-before-seen detail of elevation, streets, trees, buildings, landmarks and more1.

Siri – Neuro-Speech Synthesis Available in more languages

Neuro-Speech Synthesis is now available in the following new languages: Danish (Denmark), Finnish (Finland), Norwegian (Norway) and Swedish (Sweden) 1.

Keyboard dictation function – device dictation

The dictation function of the keyboard becomes more effective and personal while you are using the device. On-device dictation processing, which is done completely offline, helps protect your privacy and all your data. The dictation used to search is performed on the server. Available in German (Germany), English (Australia, Canada, United States, India, United Kingdom, Singapore), Arabic (Saudi Arabia), Cantonese (Hong Kong), Mandarin Chinese (Mainland China and Taiwan), Yue Chinese (Mainland China), Korean (Republic of Korea), and Spanish (Spain, USA, Mexico), French (France), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Russian (Russia), Turkish (Turkey)14.

Keyboard dictation function – continuous dictation

With on-device dictation, you can dictate text of any length with no time limit (the limit was 60 seconds ago)15th.

macOS Monterey: My comment?

There’s now something a little specific about owning a Mac powered by a home-made, backed M1 chip Mac OS Monterey. These exclusive offerings – and other features that may not be available today – give Apple an exclusive look with increased performance with its own chips…

Be warned, however, that this little game has some downsides. By not treating all machines equally, Apple may be publishing part of the branch you’re sitting on. And then, remember that it’s always dangerous to fall for the final update right away. So caution is in place…

Xavier Studer