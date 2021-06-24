Update: The Swiss court dismissed, Houlihan was not on the negotiating list

EYES, Oregon (Associated Press) – Shelby Houlihan’s bid to end the doping ban has ended in time for this year’s Olympic trials.

Houlihan’s request for a preliminary injunction from the Swiss Supreme Court was rejected on Friday because the court was unable to produce the original decision for its ruling.

The Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport announced earlier this week that it had banned Houlihan for four years after international testers found traces of the performance enhancer nandrolone in their system.

Houlihan, who finished fourth in the 1500m world championships last year and holds the US records in both the 1500 and 5000m, says the positive test came because she ate a pork burrito hours before the test. In recent years, there have been many examples of contaminated meat that has had positive effects.

Houlihan competed in the distance preliminaries at the Olympic trials on Friday but had her name removed before the races began.

She posted about the case on social media.

“I want to make it clear that, contrary to media reports, I had no intention of entering a competition if this contract was not awarded,” she said. “If I was going to race, that would be the way to go. I respect the sport and my competitors a lot.”