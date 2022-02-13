University in Wuppertal-Heckinghausen: “Art needs a lot of space”

University in Heikinghausen



“Art needs a lot of space”



At HBK’s studios in the Kaiser & Dicke Building, students can work freely and without time restrictions.

Photo: Sebastian Jarich / Photography: Sebastian Jarich





Wuppertal There are now three departments of the Essen University of Fine Arts (HBK) in Wuppertal – in the district of Heckinghausen.









Wuppertal has occupied a new position for contemporary art since the fall of last year: in the industrial area of ​​the former textile factory Kaiser & Dicke on Gewerbeschulstraße 76 in Heckinghausen, which belongs to the real estate company Renaissance AG managed by Christian Baierl, there is a total area of ​​about 1,500 square meters and three floors of the University Fine Art (HBK) Essen.

The Departments of Painting / Graphics, Art and Collaboration as well as the Institute of Art and Design Sciences are now in Wuppertal with about 85 students. By the way, Christian Bayerle is also a member of the university’s advisory board and president of the association.

The new HBK Essen site officially opened on October 28, 2021 – including an exhibition of very different works by both teachers and students, spread over two floors.

As part of the opening ceremony, teaching professors Stefan Paul Schneider, Nicola Steiglich, Tim Trattenroth, and Marcus Vatter gave insights into their artwork. In addition, 28 students presented their current work and personal style. Also participating in the panel were art and design professors Sabine Bartelsheim, Thilo Scheuer, Raymond Stiker and Luca Viglialuro.

The space now provided by HBK Essen in Wuppertal contains not only open-plan teaching and seminar rooms, as well as offices for the university administration, but also several studios where young artists, from many countries, work on site and implement creative ideas.

Regarding the decision to move three departments of the university from Essen to Wuppertal, Anna Rohrbach, Head of Marketing at HBK Essen, highlighted the unusual industrial architecture and special atmosphere of the Kaiser & Dicke building, and the strong development potential of the Heckinghausen district. And the right location for the city.