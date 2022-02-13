Australia withdraws its remaining embassy staff from Kiev

In light of the imminent escalation in the Ukraine conflict, Australia is withdrawing its remaining embassy staff from Kiev. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the move on Sunday.

In light of the imminent escalation in the Ukraine conflict, Australia is withdrawing its remaining embassy staff from Kiev. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the move on Sunday. “The situation, as you hear, is deteriorating and reaching a very dangerous stage,” he said. The United States and Canada had earlier announced similar steps.

Canberra temporarily moved its diplomatic mission to Lemberg (Lviv). The city is located near the border with Poland, about 540 kilometers east of Kiev. Morrison said three embassy staff who remained in Kiev had so far supported “many Australians” in the country. Many citizens hold dual citizenship.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has urged Australians in Ukraine to leave the country immediately. And she warned that “security conditions can change in a short time.”

In light of the increased deployment of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, the West is increasingly preparing for a Russian invasion of the neighboring country. On Friday, the US government spoke of a “very clear possibility” of an imminent invasion. This could start during the Winter Olympics, which will run until the end of next week.

France Press agency