United States / Russia. The United States is finalizing more sanctions against Russia for inappropriate behavior in interfering in internal affairs

Madrid, 15 (Europe Press)

The Biden administration will finalize a new round of sanctions against Russian individuals and entities for their inappropriate behavior in interfering in internal affairs, as in the election, and it can be announced on Thursday.

The new set of sanctions will include dozens of people, including government officials and intelligence services, as well as about 20 entities, according to people familiar with the matter who provided details to Bloomberg.

On the other hand, this sanctions package will also include the expulsion of about a dozen Russian officials and diplomats.

The sanctions will be framed, according to Washington, in the form of an election intervention, as well as a SolarWinds cyberattack.

These measures will be taken after a telephone conversation between the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, in which he opened the possibility of holding a summit between the two countries in a third country.

On his first day in office, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, ordered a review of relations with Russia, which thus far means that Russian officials are punished for poisoning opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Biden also raised tensions when, in a TV interview, he answered affirmatively to a question asking whether “Putin is a killer”.

But Washington did not just take action, Moscow contacted its ambassador to the United States to reassess relations in March, and had already announced that they were not planning to return in the near future.