Mexico takes back the Mayan jar that was in the United States

Mexico City (APRO). The Ministers of Foreign Relations and Culture, together with the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) and the Consulate in Detroit, United States, will return to Mexico the Mayan jar made between 900-1600 CE and which has been since 1969 at Albion College in Michigan.

The piece is taken from the archaeological site of Laguna Beth, in Chiapas and after the repatriation agreement signed on April 13, by the American University and the Mexican Consulate in Detroit, and back to the Los Altos Museum, in San Cristbal de las Casas, Chiapas, where it will be exhibited with the twins on display At that location.

