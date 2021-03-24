United States of America: Joe Biden entrusts Representative Kamala Harris with the task of resolving immigration issues

President us Joe Biden Containing immigration from Central America puts the vice president in the hands Kamala Harris . It is supposed to lead diplomatic efforts with countries in the region and find ways to keep people out United States of America Biden was announced on Wednesday at the White House.

“I think I gave you a tough job,” Biden told Harris. However, there is no better person to work with Mexico And the Northern Triangle countries – Guatemala And the Honduras And the The savior Biden said work together on this, referring to Harris’ experience as a prosecutor in the largest US state California .

For Harris, the new impeachment is an opportunity to emerge as the vice president in the midst of a heated case. Biden was vice president Barack Obama He holds the same position. Harris said the situation on the southern border was undoubtedly a “difficult situation”. People leave countries for various reasons and it is a matter of addressing the reasons that cause people to leave. The refugee movement may be driven by poverty and crime in the refugee countries of origin.

“Do not come”

Since the opening Democrats Biden, the number of immigrants from Central America increased dramatically. Homeland Security Minister Alejandro Mayuras, himself a Latino, has warned people several times against trying to enter the United States: “The borders are closed,” he said in several television interviews. “Do not come”.

Biden had relaxed his predecessor Donald Trump’s strict immigration policy. While adults and families arrested at the border continue to be sent to Mexico, unaccompanied minors are permitted to enter the United States. Opposition republican Biden is accused of being responsible for the increase in immigration.