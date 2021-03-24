Australia continues to evacuate due to floods, a person dies – Noticieros Televisa

The Australian Emergency Services Evacuations continued, Wednesday, in the east of the country due to the danger of more Floods due to flooding of rivers, Despite the fact that the rains that fell since last Thursday had subsided, the day the first death was recorded.

Six days after the floodWorst in decades in New South Wales, Many areas near rivers and in flood plains are endangered. As in the town of Moree, 648 kilometers northwest of Sydney, the center of interests this Wednesday.

The Australian authorities have ordered evacuations From the flood plains in the town of Morey, where the River Mihe is expected to reach its peak at night, in addition to issuing other flood warnings in areas such as the Hawkesbury River in the northwest of the city.

Shortly after noon, New South Wales Police announced in a statement the discovery of a dead body inside a flooded vehicle in the town of Glenori, northwest of Sydney, one of the areas hardest hit by the natural disaster.

This is an air disaster, Causing two-thirds of the average annual rainfall in a week in eastern Australia, orThe emergency services have forced the evacuation of about 6,000 people during the past 24 hours, Said the Head of Government of New South Wales, Gladys Prejiklian.

“But we have to bear in mind that thousands and thousands of people continue to issue evacuation notices, that rivers will continue to grow, and that basins will continue to experience water flows that we haven’t seen in 50 years, and in some places within 100 years,” Prejiklian added. Reporters in Sydney.

Today is expected to be a sunny day in the region, where the temperature is around 30 degrees in Sydney, the largest city in the country and the capital of New South Wales, but the rivers of this state are still treacherous due to floods and floods that have displaced more than 24,000 people since the beginning of this climate disaster.

While this is being implemented today Evacuations and replenishment of supplies For communities still isolated by the rains, clean-up work begins in other flood-affected areas and the damage is assessed.

to me Cleanup missions, the Australian government announced that it will deploy about 300 soldiers In the flood-affected areas, in addition to three other helicopters, two other aircraft already on the ground will be joined to assist the emergency services.

The The Singapore government has also offered two Chinook helicopters for these missions. Also on Wednesday, the Australian Minister of Emergency Management, David Littlebrod announced, while Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, conducted an aerial inspection of the affected areas.

On the other hand, the southern part of northeastern Queensland, bordering New South Wales, is at the mercy of torrential rivers due to heavy rains, while bad weather strikes the far southeast of Australia, including the east. Tasmania.

With information from EFE

