United States / Israel. Biden guarantees Israel his “firm commitment” to its security

The White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, conveyed to his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben Shabat, the “firm commitment” of the new American president, Joe Biden, to protect the Hebrew state, describing it as facilitating “success” agreements to normalize relations between Israel and several countries in the region mediated by his predecessor. Donald Trump.

In a phone call between the two, last Saturday, Sullivan affirmed President Biden’s firm commitment to Israel’s security, and expressed his appreciation for the Israeli consultant’s contributions to “bilateral security.”

Both advisors also talked about the opportunities for the partnership that will open in the coming months, “to benefit even from the success of the Israeli normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.” The so-called Abrahamic agreements.

Finally, the American Chancellor confirmed that the United States will consult closely with Israel on all regional security issues and extended an invitation to “start a short-term strategic dialogue with the aim of continuing the substantive talks.”