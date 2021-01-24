Donald Trump Jr. inherits from his father

FromDaniel Dillman Close

Donald Trump is no longer the President of the United States. His son, Donald Trump Jr. wants to follow him – and it starts on Twitter.

Mar-a-Lago – the choice is yours Donald Trump I lost it Washington, DC On the left, Twitter has blocked it and on top of it all, right The dismissal process Before. If convicted there, all dreams of returning in 2024 would vanish into thin air.

But one end Trump It could be the start of someone else’s career. The eldest son of the elected President of the United States, Donald Trump Jr.Not just like his dad, he’s following in his father’s footsteps – at least on Twitter.

To someone Noun Donald Trump Jr. Modification 43 years old (born December 31, 1977 in New York) the husband Vanessa Trump (2005-2018) children Donald Trump III, Spencer Frederick Trump, Tristan Milos Trump, Kay Madison Trump, Chloe Sophia Trump the brothers Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Barron Trump Profession CEO of the Trump Abbey Organization

Donald Trump Jr. takes his father’s legacy on Twitter

Relationships there Donald Trump Jr. Smoothly resembles the behavior of his father, whom he suffered as a result of transgressions in Washington, DC Filed an account ban is still in effect. Attacker on Twitter Trump Jr. Favorite enemy Jeff BezosBecause he’s in conflict with a union at Amazon – like the Trump Organization, and its bosses Donald Jr. And his brother Eric Trump They were as long as their father was on duty White House Paid. The Trump Organization fought with a labor union in Las Vegas for four years between 2012 and 2016 before the two reached an out-of-court settlement.

Yeah Donald Trump Jr. Twitter isn’t just competing with other billionaires Joe Biden It gets fleshy. After a protest broke out in Portland and local police used tear gas, he tweeted Trump Jr: „Joe Biden Use tear gas! Subject to the Democrats Trump Jr. In another tweet and in the old tradition of Trump Proximity to the major media that would make it easier for them to win.

Trump in Politics: Heirs to High Goals

He confirmed his political ambitions Donald Trump Jr. But in another tweet he posted it read “Trump (Junior) 2024” – a clear reference to a possible nomination for the eldest son in Trump Clan. In fact, they are both Trump Jr. So is his sister Ivanka Trump It is said that lofty political goals extend to White House Should be sufficient. Ivanka It is rumored that she is preparing to be nominated for an award The United States Senate In Florida vor. Trump Jr. It could pass through the Presidency of the National Rifle Association (NRA). As Lara Trump, Eric’s wife wants it United States – Senat escape from.

Therefore, it remains to be said: whatever the procedures for impeachment were against him Donald Trump It ends – you become from a family in politics United States of America He might still hear a lot. Even if the son is the only fierce attacks on Twitter. (Daniel Dillman)