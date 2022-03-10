United States: House of Representatives approves $13.6 billion package for Ukraine

The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a funding bill that includes $13.6 billion in humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine Because of the invasion that Russia started two weeks ago.

This measure passed in two separate votes and still needs Senate approval.. The US Congress is working around the clock to legalize the project before government funds expire on Friday, US CNN reported.

The House of Representatives also approved a temporary bill to extend government funding until Tuesday.

Before the vote, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi had a call with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, He described him as “courageous, resolute and strategic” in protecting his country.

“We discussed a number of issues, such as Putin’s gruesome killing of infants, children and mothers, “Unwavering support from the United States for Ukraine,” Pelosi said on her Twitter account. Twitter.

