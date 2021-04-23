United States: Citizens are asking the government for a strategy for the global promotion of the Spanish language

04/21/2021 Chinese Communist Party Leader Ines Arimadas intervened in a press conference in conjunction with the holding of a monitoring session of the central government on April 21, 2021 in the House of Representatives in Madrid (Spain). . During this plenary session, which was marked by the absence of the prime minister, issues that arise regarding the end of the state of alarm on May 9 will be addressed, in addition to the financial reform announced by the executive branch. European Press Policy / e. vine. POOL – European Press



They condemn the historical revisionism of the Spanish legacy taking place in the United States and the Philippines

Madrid, 23 (Europe Press)

Ciudadanos wants the government to develop a strategy to promote the Spanish language in the world in order to promote foreign action and the presence of Spain in other countries, as well as to combat the historical distortions occurring in countries such as the United States and the Philippines. .

In a non-legislative proposal presented in the House of Representatives as a reason to celebrate World Spanish Day which Europa Press had access to, Inés Arrimadas’ proposals request the government to attend the Chamber’s Foreign Affairs and Culture Committees, “within a maximum period of six months, a strategy for the global promotion of the Spanish language As a tool for foreign labor and Spain’s presence in the world. “

Likewise, Cs wants to detail the actions that will be implemented within the said strategy as well as in bilateral relations with those countries with which there are “historical, social and cultural ties to avoid the expansion of a new black myth about Spain and to reinforce the goal.” Knowing the facts in their historical context. “

In their explanatory note, “Orangas” expressed regret that despite the fact that the United States is the country with the largest number of Spanish students in the world and the “large presence of Spaniards”, 2020 witnessed “some unfortunate episodes” of rejection of the Spanish legacy. Which also sponsored the persecution incited by former President Donald Trump against Spanish speakers “in the country.

They recall that “as a result, statues of important Spanish or Spanish figures who played a fundamental role in US history, such as Fray Junípero Serra or Miguel de Cervantes, have been vandalized”.

Beryl Historical Review

In addition, CSV adds his parliamentary initiative, “Many US states and cities have begun processes to remove from their official symbols the symbols relating to Spain or the Spanish heritage in the country, which are always based on childish historical review and are not modified according to facts. “.

As a result of all this, “the country has created fertile ground with false concerns to besiege the Spanish language and its speakers for their remarkable growth, based on a new black myth against the Latin legacy in the Americas,” Ciudadanos denounces.

Likewise, he adds, this type of discourse has also “penetrated deeply” in the Philippines, with its president, Rodrigo Duterte, referring, among other things, to “historical, cultural and social ties” related to “the Spanish heritage as the cause of the problems. Of the country.”

Specifically, they cite Duterte’s announcement that he intends to change the name of the Philippines “to separate it from Philip II’s past of colonial brutality” and ascribe it to “historical revisionism and commitment to a new black myth as a distraction to avoid accountability for an administration at the head of the Philippine government.”

On the one hand, Cs requires the government to provide the “Instituto Cervantes and Spanish universities with the necessary tools and resources to be able to take cooperative actions with their counterparts in other majority Spanish-speaking countries to enhance Spanish learning and knowledge in third-party countries, especially in North America and Asia-Pacific”.