United States: Biden will announce more details about the relationship with Saudi Arabia next Monday

Madrid, 28 (Europe Press)

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, told the American press, on Saturday, that next Monday will know what measures the United States government will take against Saudi Arabia.

Biden responded to questions from the press upon leaving the White House, “There will be an announcement on Monday about what we will do in general with Saudi Arabia.”

Last Friday, the United States partially declassified a report in which it confirmed that the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, had approved the Istanbul Process to “arrest or kill journalist Yamal Gashogi.”

After learning this information, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken released a statement confirming that 76 Saudis had been involved in “threats to dissidents abroad” other than in the Jashogi case, but the crown prince was not on the sanctions list.

For its part, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to this accusative investigation by completely rejecting its content, considering it a “false, negative and unacceptable assessment” that contained “inaccurate information and conclusions.”

Likewise, supporters of the Saudi crown prince consider the publication of the report a “practical victory” because it contained no new details and used misleading words such as “maybe,” according to Bloomberg.

In addition, they were considered “relieved” when they learned that the sanctions announced by the United States did not include the prince. “The Biden administration deserves the Saudis’ gratitude and appreciation for publishing the report, ”Salman Al-Dossary, a columnist close to Saudi Arabia’s leaders, wrote on Twitter.