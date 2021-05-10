United State. The IBEX 35 starts the week with a 0.73% gain and attacks 9,100 pending crude oil.

Madrid, 10 (Europe Press)
The Ibex 35 began the session on Monday, up 0.73%, triggering a selective stand at 9,125 integers at 9:01 am in a week marked by business results and inflation data from major economies, with particular attention to the United States. The data, along with retail sales next Friday.
In this way, the eclectic from Madrid began the session above the psychological level of 9,100 integers, with most values rising, waiting for oil after the cyber attack on the largest network of oil pipelines in the United States.
In this context, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 65 at 9:01 am, after rising 0.76%, while Brent crude, the benchmark for Europe, stood at a record high. . $ 68, an increase of 0.85%.
In the early stages of the Monday session, the largest increases were recorded by Sabadell (+ 2.78%), Amadeus (+ 2.32%), ArcelorMittal (+ 2.2%), Colonial (+ 1.7%), Mapfre (+ 1.67%), Bankinter (+ 1.64%), BBVA (+ 1.31%) and Repsol (+ 1.11%), while PharmaMar (- 0.75%), Cellnex Telecom (-0.59%) and Solaria (-0.34%).
The rest of the European equity markets opened flat in the Frankfurt and Paris cases and rose 0.2% in London.
Finally, the euro settled against the dollar at 1.2156 “dollars”, while the Spanish risk premium settled at 69 basis points in the early stages of the session, with the interest required on the ten dollar bond at 0.499%.