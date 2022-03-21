United Kingdom, Kentucky Fried Chicken: Customer finds a fried chicken head in a portion of the wings

At a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in the United Kingdom, a customer found a whole head of fried chicken in his portion of chicken wings.

Basically, a customer chose a pack of ready-made chicken wings from KFC Feltham in Twickenham. Except that inside, among the innocent fins, one also stood out Breaded fried chicken headcomplete with beak and eyes closed.

Publish client file 2 star review (And he was also generous!) On JustEat, a review that was then followed up by social networks with a special mention of Takeaway Trauma’s Twitter profile.

Of course, there has been no shortage of sarcastic comments for this misguided adventure. Someone focused on the two star review: If you put two stars for a fried chicken head, what does it take to get one star?

Someone, perhaps inspired by Saint Polyana from the holy optimism Come to Us, commented, recalling that, in any case, a fried chicken head is still fried chicken.

KFC then responded to the post on Twitter, calling that review the most generous two-star review ever. Then the company announced itself “Confounded” And the “Really surprised” from this picture.

As soon as they saw the photo, they immediately organized a meeting with Just Eat to investigate the matter (imagine the invitation emails reaching people involved in something like “Fried chicken head emergency. We repeat: emergency fried chicken head “).

Then KFC joked about it claiming that, in fact, they are They serve real chicken. More seriously, the company admitted it has very strict controls with suppliers and partners, even before their teams prepare the restaurant portions.

Kentucky Fried Chicken acceptedError Arguing that even the best plans can, in rare cases, go wrong. But this rarely happens.



