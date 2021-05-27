United Kingdom considers rating the islands separately in its Tourist Traffic Light | Economie

Punta Prima Beach in the municipality of St. Louis, Menorca, last week. David Arquimbau Sintes / EFE

Regions that are highly dependent on tourism such as the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands could leave the orange list behind for travelers from the UK in the coming weeks. Which is now Spain. Robert Curtis, Secretary of Aviation, announced today, Tuesday, that the British government will allow its citizens to travel to the islands of Orange Alert “whenever possible” as it prepares to add more countries to the Green List free of quarantine when it is reviewed on June 7.

Courts said in response to a question whether roads leading to regions of relatively low-risk countries will be reopened, as happened last summer, according to data collected by Watchman.

A British traffic light, introduced at the beginning of May, separates the two countries On the basis of three colors. Greenlight destinations, which include Portugal and which some islands could join, allow British travelers on their return to undergo a PCR test after just two days of landing; The orange countries, the bulk of the European Union, require three tests and a ten-day confinement. The red destinations can only be visited in exceptional cases.

According to the British newspaper, the government has requested the Joint Biosafety Center to separately analyze the cases of the islands when it provides the data that will determine the level of preparedness of the different territories, and which could benefit the Balearic and Canary Islands, which have an incidence of the virus at a rate of 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants 37 and 83 cases in a row.