aJordan Sebacho only wears his first name on the shirt. The last name is too long and too complicated. The style of play in 1. FC Union Berlin, for which the American has been playing since this summer, is not complicated at all. Sepacho, a direct and powerful striker in the penalty area, perfectly matches his skills. That was impressive again against Wolfsburg, when the USA international scored an important goal to make it 1-0 (54th minute). It was a typical Berlin target, set up on the wings. Sheraldo Becker found Sepacho’s head with a precise cross. Becker scored himself later (77), and Al Ittihad won 2-0.

Goals were among some of the highlights of this quiet age of football, but that didn’t bother anyone on the field at old Försterei who supported Union. The fans celebrated the fifth victory of the season and defended the championship lead. Union ranked number one for the second week in a row, and Berliners seem to be slowly getting used to their unfamiliar role as Croesus. There was also encouragement even before kick-off when it was announced that Timo Baumgartel was back in the starting line-up just over four months after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. The central defender was replaced after 62 minutes to standing ovations.