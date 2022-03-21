UNESCO called for responsible and sustainable management of groundwater

This natural resource is often misunderstood and thus undervalued or the target of mismanagement and even misuse, the organization warned, after publishing a report ahead of World Water Day tomorrow.

According to the multilateral entity, the enormous potential of groundwater and the need for its sustainable management in the international community can no longer be overlooked.

The report, Groundwater…Making the Invisible Visible, seeks to draw attention to this precious resource, which is essential to respond appropriately and effectively to current and future crises involving this precious fluid.

In this sense, UNESCO called on states to implement management and governance policies in the face of a global challenge that cannot be postponed.

He stressed that globally, water consumption should see an annual increase of 1% over the next three decades, which would lead to dependence on groundwater.

The United Nations, which specializes in issues of science, education and culture, has highlighted that this water is currently half the volume used by the planet’s population for domestic purposes.

For the Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, there is an urgent need to make smarter use of the precious resource, which she described as still under-exploited.

We must therefore protect groundwater from pollution, mismanagement and waste, in order to benefit the world’s population in ever-expanding and help us cope with climate and energy crises, he said.

Regarding the advocacy, UNESCO stressed that this water is of generally satisfactory quality, so that it can be used safely and at reasonable cost, as it does not require advanced treatment.

He insisted that it was often the most cost-effective means of supplying water to cities.

Similarly, he called on the international community to collect data on groundwater, to strengthen environmental regulations to protect it, and to strengthen the human, material and financial resources associated with its management.