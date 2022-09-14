Under-21 teams from Switzerland, Norway and Japan will be in Marbella

The promises of Swiss, Norwegian and Japanese football will train and compete Marbella Football Center Between September 19 and 27. The teams will be concentrated for a week in which the preparatory matches will be held.

Switzerland and Norway will maintain their focus on Banus Football Center, While Japan will focus on the Estepona Football Center. Matches will be open to football fans and professionals, with free entry. The Marbella Football Center will host both matches. The Japan and Switzerland It will be on September 22 at 8:00 pm Norway and Switzerland On September 24 at the same time.









The MFC Friendly Match Week They are another part of the attractions of international football. These preparatory events attract many teams in a week of high-level matches.

The Marbella Football Center is at the fore in the creation of international tournaments for national teams. It organizes annually several tournaments in which large federations participate, both male and female, attracted by the week of the friendly match. Several stars have already managed to play the friendly match week by MFC (Odegaard, Ferran Torres, Musila…).