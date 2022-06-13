UNAM promotes student exchange in the UK – Uno TV

From Monday the 13th to the 17th of June Is performed International Week 2022Where National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) will enhance the exchange From mexican students from the direction of United kingdomthrough research, teaching, teaching and collaboration processes.
during the show John BenjaminAnd the UK Ambassadorhe said that the program seeks to be a part of Strengthening in educational matters with MexicoGiven the challenges posed by the pandemic.
“The United kingdom It is the second most preferred country among Mexicans for higher education abroad after United State“.
John Benjamin
What activities will there be? UNAM 2022 International Week?
The UNAM 2022 International Week Thinking all this week 40 default activities So that interested university students can explore opportunities exchange to study abroad. Among the activities:
What centers does UNAM have to study abroad?
Enrique Grauy Witchersdean UNAMhe said it’s very important to Young You know very well Academic Presentation existing from exchange In the Foreigner And that students from other countries know in more detail about the range of opportunities offered by the maximum study house.
- Sample Categories
- round tables
- media talks
- Presentations
- webinars
He emphasized that in order to internationalize The highest house of studiesThere are study abroad centers in the following cities:
- Angels
- Tucson
- Saint Anthony
- Chicago
- Boston
- Ottawa
- Spain
- England
- Germany
- France
- South Africa
- China
- Costa Rica
for this part, Josephine Gonzalez BlancoAmbassador Mexico in United kingdomHe indicated that exchange From Mexican students to United kingdom From British students to MexicoIt strengthens friendly and bilateral relations, which will be reflected in political and economic negotiations.
“This supports, and strengthens, this understanding, the construction and negotiation of a bilateral treaty that is about to happen, and it is happening now because we are already sitting at the negotiating table.”
Josephine Gonzalez Blanco
