UN subcommittee suspends visit to Australia due to obstruction by authorities

This content was published on Oct 23, 2022 – 10:08

GENEVA, October 23 (EFE): Today, the United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture announced the suspension of its current visit to Australia due to obstructions by the authorities, which prevented it from visiting some places of detention, a statement said.

The delegation of the Subcommittee also “did not receive the information and documents it requested” on the occasion of the visit, which began on October 16 and was supposed to continue until October 27.

“The flight was compromised to a level where there was no other option but to suspend it,” the official memo says, adding that the situation “presumes a clear breach of Australia’s obligations” with UN mechanisms on human rights and torture prevention issues.

The delegation consisted of four experts: Aisha Shogun (Maldives), Jakob Julian Šibek (Poland), Marija Defines (Croatia) and Nika Kvaratskhelia (Georgia). EFE

ABC / B

EFE 2022. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the EFE Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.