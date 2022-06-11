Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks in Slovinsk and Bakhmut regions – General Staff

The Ukrainian army repelled the attacks in the Sloviansk and Bakhmut regions. This was announced by the Ukrainian General Staff in its report on the situation on June 11 (as of 6:00 pm).

The enemy systematically used artillery fire in the Slovensk region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces succeeded in repelling an enemy attack in the region of Prashkevka, Dolina and Vernopilia. Supported by mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers, the enemy is trying to establish itself in Bohorodychne, and the fighting continues. The report said the enemy is also using electronic warfare tools.

In the Bakhmut region, the enemy fired at Ukrainian positions near Mykolaivka, Belohorivka, Herceg, Komichovahka and Nolohansky. The pilots of the occupation army carried out an air raid near Pokrovsky.

In the Popasna region, the Ukrainian armed forces succeeded in stopping the enemy’s attack. “The occupiers had to retreat,” the General Staff said.

The research launches an attack in the Nerkov region. The enemy attack in the direction of Mykolaivka failed. Under targeted fire from the Ukrainian army, the occupiers withdrew.

And in the Berestov region, the enemy incurred losses during the incursions and withdrew.

And in the vicinity of the village of Volodymyrivka, the occupying forces conducted a one-round reconnaissance to identify weaknesses in the Ukrainian defenses. The Ukrainian defenders acted wisely, and the enemy retreated with casualties.

In the Severodonetsk region, the occupiers bombarded civilian infrastructure around Severodonetsk, Lyschansk, Metulkin, Ustemivka and Toshkivka. Ukrainian soldiers managed to repel enemy attacks in the city of Severodonetsk. Some enemy units conduct offensive operations near Tochkivka and the fighting continues. In addition, the enemy attack in the Metyolkino region was successfully repelled. The enemy retreated.

The enemy reinforces their group with reserves.

According to the General Staff, the enemy still suffered significant losses. According to the General Staff, a field hospital located in the 442nd Military Hospital in St. Petersburg in the village of Shepikino in the Belgorod region will also be established to provide medical care to Russian units in the Sloboshansky district.