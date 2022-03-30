Ukraine calls for multinational guarantee agreement to withdraw from NATO

Ukraine is ready to give up accepting any military allianceThe Ukrainian delegation, including NATO, in the event of receiving in return written security guarantees from 10 countries, announced Tuesday in Istanbul after a round of negotiations with Russia.

“We want an effective international mechanism, similar to Article 5 of NATO,” said the head of the Ukrainian delegation. David Aramaicin statements to the press.

The parliamentarian explained: “We would like the guarantor countries to be the UN Security Council states (the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States and France), as well as Turkey, Germany, Canada, Poland and Israel.”

In the event of an attack or aggression against Ukraine, Kiev could demand consultations within three days, and if the issue is not resolved through diplomatic channels, it will be entitled to obtain military assistance, including declaring a no-fly zone, Arahami said. . The approval proposed by his delegation.

Another member of the Ukrainian delegation, Oleksandr Chali, added that if these guarantees were given, “Ukraine would agree to be neutral, would not have nuclear weapons, and would not allow foreign military bases on its territory.”

On the other hand, negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak noted that this agreement would not cover “the territories temporarily occupied by Russia from the unilaterally proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, nor Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

In any case, the Ukrainian representative stressed, the proposal “does not provide for Ukraine’s use of force to liberate these territories.”

The status of these territories with Russia must be negotiated separately for 15 years.

On the other hand, Chali stressed that the agreement will in no way exclude Ukraine from joining the European Union, but, on the contrary, will actively support membership guarantor states.

The Ukrainian delegation noted that if there is a final agreement, its content must be approved in a referendum by the people of Ukraine, as soon as all Russian forces leave the territory, because the agreement signed under pressure will be void.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to keep going and to make sure that uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read stays at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!