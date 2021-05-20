UK: Women’s sports will triple income by ATMP 2030

the report Closing the vision gap revealed that annual income in women’s sports will triple by 2030 in United kingdom. It will turn from 350 million pounds currently to one billion poundsReported by the Women’s Sports Agency and the Two Chambers Agency.

Research indicates this Little has been invested in projecting mathematics. This slows down the ability to generate interest in its competitiveness and has an impact on building a prestigious and egalitarian image. Additionally, it harms “creating meaningful interactions” for the audiovisual partners.

“The Women’s sport Strong growth path […]. However, most sports practiced by elite athletes still have a long way to go before they are able to continue commercially, ”explains Tami Parlor, CEO and co-founder of the Women’s Sport Trust.

Parlor stressed that if women’s competition is to be central to UK culture, then work must be done to build a sport for everyone with long-term commercial benefit.

“The next decade will be a game-changer for women’s sports“We can ensure that it is not only commercially viable, but sustainable for decades to come,” he points to the director of the Women’s Sports Fund and stresses that attention should be paid to key points such as “vision and data.”

Finally, research shows that two-thirds of sports fans in the UK follow women’s sports, but only 25% of them actively participate in sports.