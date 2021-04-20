UK wants to cut CO2 emissions by 78% by 2035 (Click)

The press reported on Tuesday that the United Kingdom, which will host the COP26 climate summit at the end of the year, will pledge to cut carbon dioxide emissions 78% by 2035 from 1990 levels.

According to British media, Prime Minister Boris Johnson should make this announcement before an international climate summit proposed by US President Joe Biden, which should be a signal of Washington’s return to fight climate change after Donald Trump’s disengagement.

This commitment will increase the UK’s current goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 68% by 2030 compared to 1990, which is already an ambitious project.

Thus, the UK intends to lead by example a few months after it hosted the main UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

The Johnson government aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, which will involve a major transformation of the British economy.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the Executive Authority would issue a declaration “soon” and that its objectives “will take into account the (UK) committee’s latest advice on climate change.”

To reduce carbon dioxide emissions, this agency proposed investing in energy regeneration, building buildings that consume less energy, developing electric cars and planting trees.

But the head of business in the opposition Labor Party, Ed Miliband, considered that “the government cannot be trusted to match the rhetoric with reality.”

“This year, as the host country of COP26, the UK has a special responsibility to lead the way towards a greener future. This government is not up to the task,” he said.

pau-acc / my