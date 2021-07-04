UK tightens sanctions against illegal immigrants

The United Kingdom is experiencing a boom in the arrival of illegal immigrants. Photo: Getty Images

The UK is preparing to increase the prison sentence for men from six months to four years. Migrants trying to enter the country illegally, who lives on the record of arrivals across the English Channel.

He also wants to raise the maximum penalty for those who escape these immigrants from 14 years in prison to life in prison.

The changes announced by the Home Office will be included in a project to reform the asylum system arriving in Britain’s Parliament on Tuesday, in a full recovery in the arrival of clandestine migrants.

In the first half of 2021, The UK broke a record for immigrants They arrived in small boats across the English Channel, which separates the island of Great Britain from the European mainland.

Nearly 6,000 migrants crossed the channel illegally between January and June and could soon exceed the 8,417 registered immigrants in the whole of 2020.

According to the Home Office, migrants crossing the English Channel must seek asylum in advance in EU countries Who are traveling, but “go shopping” by “choose United kingdom as a preferred destination for others, using illegal ways to get there.”

Minister Priti Patel said it was a “fair but firm” law.

Steve Valdez Symonds, head of Amnesty International UK, accused the government of “deliberately spreading myths and lies about Asylum and immigration“ She asked him to establish “safe paths” for these people.