UK supply problems: A farmer had to slaughter hundreds of pigs due to a shortage of butchers

File photo of pigs on a farm. (Photo: Reuters/Dominic Patton)

A British farmer was forced to slaughter hundreds of pigs due to a shortage of workers at the local slaughterhouse, which leaves a lot of animals piled high on your farm.

jam Yorkshire, whose name has not been released, take strict action because Slaughterhouses didn’t kill them fast enough.

The National Pig Association has warned the UK is heading for an “acute social welfare disaster very quickly”, as the country faces “mass animal slaughter”.According to British media, daily Mail.

your boss , Rob Motimer, confirming that the country A few weeks of having to shoot pigs when you run out of space.

File: Carcasses of pigs inside a refrigerator in Glosup, Britain. (Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble)

for this part, The National Farmers’ Union has warned that 150,000 head of livestock are at risk of slaughter in the next 10 days.

Butcher shortage forces livestock farmers to “Throwing pigs into the container” Because it cannot be sacrificed or carved.

The meat crisis adds to the problems it causes The lack of drivers of heavy vehicles and fuel, as well as the lack of laborWhich will lead to a “clear lack of options” this Christmas.

Faced with this situation, the UK government is considering granting 1,000 emergency visas for foreign butchers To ease the labor shortage in the country threatens to disrupt the supply of turkey, pork and other typical products in the Christmas periodI mentioned on Friday times.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

The newspaper notes that despite the desire of part of the executive authority to meet the demands of the meat sector, the Minister of Interior is opposed to the measure, Priti Patel, which, according to timesAnd She fears this is a long-term tactic to restore freedom of movement for workers that the UK split from upon leaving the European Union (EU).

Speaking to the newspaper, the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) says that There is a shortfall of 15,000 butchers to work mainly in processors, which means working professionals can only focus on supplying supermarkets with essential cuts of meat and can’t focus on the more laborious Christmas produce.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs told the British Agency Palestinian Authority which – which”The government understands the importance of temporary work and the problems the pig sector is facing due to the epidemic and staff shortages“.

