UK suggests France ‘resuming cooperation’ after submarine crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed to French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday “the resumption of cooperation” between the two countries after the diplomatic submarine crisis, the French presidency said.

During a telephone conversation in the morning “at the request of London,” Johnson “expressed his intention to restore cooperation between France and the United Kingdom,” in accordance with “common values ​​and interests,” as reading a brief statement from the Elysee. .

“The French president responded that he is waiting for his proposals,” the note issued by the French presidency added, referring to “common interests” in the climate, the Indo-Pacific region and the fight against terrorism.

According to Johnson’s office, the two leaders agreed to “continue to work closely together” and also stressed the “strategic importance of [su] Ancient cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and in Africa.

The conversation took place two days after another conversation between Macron and his US counterpart Joe Biden, which helped ease tensions after the September 15 announcement of a strategic partnership between the US, Australia and the UK.

This alliance on the Indo-Pacific included Canberra canceling the multi-million dollar purchase of 12 French submarines. Instead, Australian authorities will have nuclear-powered submarines in North America.

France recalled its ambassadors in Washington and Canberra for consultations, but after the conversation with Biden, Macron decided to return diplomat Philippe Etienne to the United States.

On the other hand, in its criticism of the “permanent opportunism” of the United Kingdom, in the words of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, France did not see the need to recall its ambassador in London for consultation.

Bilateral relations on both sides of the English Channel have deteriorated in recent months due to the implementation of the Brexit agreement, especially with regard to fisheries, or due to the control of migrants on British shores from France.

