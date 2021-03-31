UK start time, how to watch and billboard – EzAnime.net

Derek Chisora ​​vs. Joseph Parker will headline a great night of boxing at the start of the summer.

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom is busy preparing a stacked billboard in London for a mega show.

Derek Chisora ​​will face Joseph Parker on May 1

The main event will see heavyweight stars Chesora and Parker exit.

These two were ready to clash in 2019, but Parker was forced into retirement due to a spider bite.

The New Zealander is now back in fitness and has won his last four encounters. Meanwhile, Chisora ​​lost to Oleksandr Ossek last October and will want to strike back.

There will be a lot of elite activity in the evening and here’s everything we know so far …

Chisora ​​v Parker: When and How to Watch

The 12-round heavyweight fight will take place in London on Saturday 1 May. The location of the fighting has not yet been confirmed.

The main concert tours are expected to begin at 10:30 pm UK time, but there will be news on that as well.

There will be a card piled before the main battle with a group of big names in action.

As such it will be a pay-to-watch event in the UK as Sky Sports Box Office showcases the event. There will also be more information on this topic.

GT

Joseph Parker is a former WBO champion, Chisora ​​v Parker: undercard

There will be a lot of notable names on the card, including Katie Taylor, Chris Eubank Jr., and Campbell Hatton, son of boxing legend Ricky.

There will also be a light heavyweight showdown between Dmitry Bevol and Craig Richards.

Derek Chisora ​​vs. Joseph Parker Dmitry Bevol vs. Craig Richards – for WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight title Katie Taylor vs. Natasha Jonas – for WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring Ladies Lightweight title Chris Yubank Jr. vs Marcus Morrison Campbell Hatton Chisora ​​vs. Parker: What was said?

Promoter Eddie Hearn said, “I think it’s the best card I’ve ever put in. I say it almost every week, but I see it here.

“Every fight on the card could be making headlines on Saturday night.

“In fact, we’re looking to announce five fights on Friday. At least two of them are so big, maybe three of them, too big to make the headlines on Saturday Night Fight Nights.

“So it’s a really good card. Very good card.”