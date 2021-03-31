Easter services in Al-Tanberg | Sächsische.de

Believers can usually attend Easter Evangelical Lutheran services in chapels and churches in the Altenburg area. “Usually not so many people come to our churches that we will have to impose special restrictions on access,” says Altenburg pastor David Keeler.

Of course, the usual hygiene conditions apply, which stipulate a distance of at least two meters between worshipers from different homes, and there are also requirements for the mask. Children services are not provided.

Keeler, who will personally carry the light of the Easter fire with the Easter candle to the church at 5.30am on a Sunday morning, says: “But we will have two Easter nights too:“ This is a beautiful symbol from dark to light – at first this only lights the church candle, then add Lights of the parishioners. ”

Also in Fürstenwalde there will be Easter bonfires on April 4 followed by church service. There is Reverend Markus Schofenhower of Geisingen delivering the sermon. everybody Sermons are also available online Matrouh.

All church services online at kirche-altenberg.de/gottesdienste

