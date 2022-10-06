UK pig exports are already approaching pre-pandemic levels

The pork export United kingdom It reached 29,600 tons last July, which is a 5% increase compared to June, and a 4% increase compared to July 2021. In addition, this growth is 9% if we look at the data between January and July of this year. Compared to the same period last year, according to data provided by AHDB in one of his reports.

All categories have experienced annual growth so far in 2022, and although the rise in fresh frozen pork was the most moderate at 2%, it remains the category most relevant to exports at 53% of the total volume.

The offal exports By 11% compared to 2021 to reach the record of 84,300 tons.

On the other hand, bacon and Processed pork They have also increased their numbers to pre-pandemic sizes.

The exports to china They have continued to decline as the Chinese pig population increases and last July they experienced a 12% decrease compared to July 2021.

However, these falls were mainly absorbed by European Unionwhich recovered to pre-Brexit levels and the Philippines, which accounted for 2% of import volumes in 2020 and now stands at 11%.

And as far as production is concerned, the total between January and August of this year was 703,100 tons, which is a 3.6% increase (+24,200 tons) compared to the same period last year.