UK indices closed lower; Investing.com UK 100 Down 0.60% By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed lower; Investing.com UK 100 down 0.60%



Investing.com – British shares closed lower on Tuesday; The declines in , and sectors led to the decline in indicators.

At the close in London, it was down 0.60%.

The best stock of the session was Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON), up 2.50% or 1.20 points, to settle at 49.00 at the close. It was followed by International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LON :), which rose 2.23% or 2.36 points to close at 108.34, followed by EasyJet PLC (LON :), which rose 1.91% or 660 points to end the session. at 352.60.

To the tail of the cursor is over okado group PLC (LON:) which fell 9.63% or 64.60 points to close at 606.40. persimmon On its part, PLC (LON 🙂 stock cut 6.50% and 93.00 points and closed at 1.00 while Barat Developments PLC (LON 🙂 lost 5.64% or 24.20 pips to close at 404.80.

The Reds beat the Greens on the London Stock Exchange by 1,319 to 533, with 438 closing flat.

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON 🙂 slumped to a 3-year low, dropping 9.63% to 64.60 to settle at 606.40. Shares of Persimmon PLC (LON 🙂 slid to a record low, tumbling 6.50% to 93.00 to settle at 1.00. Shares of Barratt Developments PLC (LON 🙂 fell to a 52-week low, dropping 5.64% or 24.20 to settle at 404.80.

Gold futures for December delivery fell 0.27%, or 4.45, to $1.00 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for November delivery fell 1.99%, or $1.70, to settle at $83.66 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for November delivery fell 1.83%, or $1.68, to $90.32 a barrel.

GBP/USD fell 0.53% to 1.14, while EUR/GBP was unchanged 0.07% to 0.88.

The dollar index rose 0.41 percent to 109.92 points.