UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 Up 2.77% By Investing.com

UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 up 2.77%



Investing.com – British shares rose at the close on Friday; Gains in sectors, pushed indexes higher.

At the close in London, it was up 2.77%.

The best value for the session was Carnival PLC (LON:), up 8.67%, 60.40 points, to settle at 756.80 at the close. follow him Wisdom Medicines PLC (LON 🙂 which advanced 5.85% and 90.50 points to close at 1.00 and Ashted Group PLC (LON 🙂 that rose 5.72%, 192.00 points, to end the session at 3.00.

At the bottom of the index was Tui AG (LON :), which fell 3.85%, or 5.85 points, to close at 145.95. Center For its part, the stock of PLC (LON:): 2.05%, 1.70 points, and closed at 81.16, while the stock of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (LON::) lost 1.11%, 0.91 points, until it ended at 80.94.

The green numbers outperformed the red numbers on the London Stock Exchange by 1239 to 511, with 399 closing flat.

Gold futures for August delivery fell 0.04%, or 0.65, to $1.00 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for August delivery rose 2.33%, or $2.43, to settle at $106.70 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for August delivery rose 2.03%, or $2.23, to $112.28 a barrel.

GBP/USD settled 0.05% to 1.23, while EUR/GBP was unchanged 0.19% to 0.86.

The dollar index fell 0.20% to 103.98.