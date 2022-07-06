UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 Up 1.30% By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 offers 1.30%



Investing.com – British shares rose at the close on Wednesday; Gains in sectors, pushed indexes higher.

At the close in London, it was up 1.30%.

The best value for the session was Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:) up 6.86% or 49.80 points to settle at 776.00 at the close. It is followed by Abrdn PLC (LON :), which advanced 5.10% or 7.60 points to close at 156.55, and Hargreaves Which rose by 4.61% or 35.20 points, to end the session at 798.40 points.

To the tail of the cursor is over Frenelo PLC (LON:) which fell 5.67% or 41.20 points to close at 685.60. Standard Chartered For its part, the share of PLC (LON:): 2.33%, and 13.80 points, and closed at 578.20, while the share of Shell PLC (LON::) lost 2.07%, of 41.80 points, to close at 1.00.

The greens outperformed red on the London Stock Exchange by 1,138 to 705, with 427 closing flat.

Gold futures for August delivery fell 1.58%, or 27.95, to $1.00 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for August delivery fell 1.51%, or $1.50, to settle at $98.00 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for September delivery fell 1.91%, or 1.96, to $100.81 a barrel.

GBP/USD settled 0.21% to 1.19, while EUR/GBP was unchanged 0.55% to 0.85.

The dollar index rose 0.48% to 106.83.