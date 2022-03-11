UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 Up 0.79% By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, up 0.79%



Investing.com – British shares rose at the close on Friday; Gains in sectors, pushed indexes higher.

At the close in London, it was up 0.79%.

Best value for session in Kant Melrose Industries PLC (LON), up 7.30% or 8.30 points, to settle at 122.00 at the close. It was followed by Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON :), which advanced 4.78% or 408.00 points to close at 8.00, and CRH PLC (LON 🙂 that rose 3.94%, 119.00 points, to end the session at 3.00.

To the tail of the cursor is over Frenelo PLC (LON 🙂 which fell at 4.70% or 36.00 points to close at 730.20. United Utilities As for Group PLC (LON :), it cut 1.91% and 20.50 points and closed at 1.00 while severn trent PLC (LON 🙂 lost 1.91% or 55.00 pips to close at 2.00.

The greens outperformed red on the London Stock Exchange by 1,333 to 582, with 422 closing flat.

Gold futures for April delivery fell 0.58%, or 11.60, to $1.00 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for April delivery rose 2.47%, or $2.62, to settle at $108.64 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for May delivery rose 2.11%, or $2.31 a barrel.

GBP/USD settled 0.28% at 1.30, while EUR/GBP was unchanged 0.32% at 0.84.

The dollar index rose 0.57 percent to 99.07.