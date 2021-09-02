UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, Up 0.38% By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, up 0.38%



Investing.com – UK stock exchange closed higher on Thursday; Sector gains, led indicators higher.

At the close in London added 0.38%.

Best value for session in Cannes Melrose Industries PLC (LON) stock, up 7.19% or 12.36 points, to stand at 184.24 at the close. follow him precaution PLC (LON 🙂 which rose 3.75%, 55.50 points to close at 1536.50, NK Rosneft PAO DRC (LON :), whose value rose 3.08% or 0.23 points, ended the session at 7.57.

At the bottom of the index was BHP Group PLC (LON:) which fell 5.56% or 124.00 points to close at 2107.00. Barat Developments Meanwhile, the stock of PLC (LON:): 4.50%, 33.40 points, and closed at 709.40, while the share of BT Group PLC (LON::) lost 3.85%, 6.50 points, until it closed at 162.15.

Green numbers outperformed red on the London Stock Exchange by 1015 to 933, and 457 were flat.

Gold futures for December delivery fell 0.27%, or 4.90, to $1,811.10 an ounce. Regarding other commodities, crude oil futures for October delivery rose 2.46%, or $1.69, to stay at $70.28 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for November delivery rose 2.28%, or $1.63, to $73.22 a barrel.

GBP/USD rose 0.44% to 1.3828, while EUR/GBP fell 0.22% to 0.8578.

The dollar index fell 0.15 percent to 92.312.