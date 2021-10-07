Teen becomes president of Finland for a day

France Press agency

Helsinki, Finland / 06.10.2021 13:37:42

the president of finland, Sully NiinistöHave an easier day than usual on Wednesday by sharing his homework with A 16 years, in an initiative to promote the rights of girls.

“It’s the best thing I’ve lived in a long time,” Nila Salminen told AFP outside the presidential palace in Helsinki after spending the day meeting politicians and speaking at a global conference on climate action.

Salminen has been chosen by the charity Plan International on an equal footingTo work with the president As part of your campaign #girls, in which Teens from all over the world They take over politics or business for a day.

This year’s campaign, which is celebrated before Girl’s Day HIM-HER-ITOn October 11, the young women are expected to hold the positions of Uganda’s Minister of Education, Swiss Federal Adviser, and CEOs of several major Indonesian companies, among others.

Salminen said her message to her elders was to get to know better girls potential and make them more involved in policy making.

“It is unfair for officials to make decisions that affect me so much without asking for the opinion of my generation,” he said.

Salminen also spoke to the president about the impact of false information online. “The misinformation and misinformation on the Internet has grown and kept increasing. It’s really hard to find the right information,” Salminen told AFP.

The role of the president in Finland is fairly formal, although he also oversees foreign policy – with the exception of EU affairs – and directs the armed forces.

“I think being president has its ups and downs,” Salminin stressed. “It’s a really tough job, but it’s a lot of fun.”

The 16-year-old doesn’t rule out running for Finland’s top office when she grows up. “My dream is change the world And she said, “And I’ll be a diplomat or even president one day. I can’t promise anything, but we’ll see!”

