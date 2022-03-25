UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, up 0.20% by Investing.com

© Reuters UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 up 0.20%



Investing.com – British shares rose at the close on Friday; Gains in sectors, pushed indexes higher.

At the close in London, the index was up 0.20%.

The best stock during the session was Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (LON), up 19.33% or 17.84 points to settle at 110.14. follow him middle PLC (LON 🙂 that advanced 2.90% or 2.38 points to close at 84.50 and British land Shares of PLC Inc (LON:) rose 2.85% or 14.60 points, to end the session at 527.60.

To the tail of the cursor is over persimmon PLC (LON:) which fell 4.38% or 96.00 points to close at 2.00. Taylor Wimpy For its part, the stock of PLC (LON::) decreased 3.64%, 5.00 points, and closed at 132.35, while . B&M European Value Retail SA (LON 🙂 lost 3.62% or 21.00 points to close at 559.60.

The green numbers outperformed the red numbers on the London Stock Exchange by 989 to 845, with 487 closing flat.

Shares of Persimmon PLC (LON 🙂 fell to a 52-week low, shedding 4.38% to 96.00 to settle at 2.00. Centrica PLC (LON 🙂 shares rose to a 52-week high, rising 2.90% or 2.38 to settle at 84.50.

Gold futures for April delivery fell 0.39%, or 7.70, to $1.00 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for May delivery rose 0.52%, or $0.58, to settle at $112.92 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for May delivery rose 0.31%, or $0.37, to $119.40 a barrel.

GBP/USD settled 0.08% at 1.32, while EUR/GBP was unchanged 0.04% at 0.83.

The dollar index fell 0.04% to 98.76.