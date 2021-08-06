UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, Up 0.03% By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, up 0.03%



Investing.com – UK stock exchange closed higher on Friday; The sector gains, leading indicators to the top.

At the close in London, it was up 0.03%.

Best value for session in Kant London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LON:), up 5.04% or 376.0 points, to 7844.0 at the close. They are followed by Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON :), which advanced 2.91%, 360.0 points to close at 12720.0, and precaution PLC (LON 🙂 which rose 2.66% 37.00 points to close at 1,426.50 points.

To the tail of the cursor is over Wisdom Medicines PLC (LON:) which fell 7.08% or 187.00 points to close at 2,455.00. Meanwhile, Experian PLC (LON 🙂 lost 3.97%, 128.0 points, and closed at 3099.0, while Coca Cola HBC AG (LON 🙂 lost 3.06%, 85.0 points, and closed at 2693.0.

The red numbers beat the green numbers on the London Stock Exchange by a difference of 1203 to 981, and 254 was constant.

Gold futures for December delivery fell 2.57%, or 46.45, to $1,762.45 an ounce. Regarding other commodities, crude oil futures for September delivery fell 0.90%, or $0.62 to settle at $68.47 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for October delivery fell 0.53%, or $0.38, to $70.91 a barrel.

GBP/USD fell 0.44% to 1.3867, while EUR/GBP fell 0.16% to 0.8479.

The dollar index rose 0.60% to 92.808.