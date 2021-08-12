UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, Up 0.03% By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, up 0.03%



Investing.com – UK stock exchange closed higher on Thursday; Sector gains, led indicators higher.

At the close in London, it added 0.03%, hitting a new 52-week high.

Best value for session in Cannes Aviva PLC (LON:) rose 3.47% or 14.10 points to 420.90 at the close. follow him Smith group PLC (LON 🙂 which rose 2.25%, 32.50 points to close at 1,477.50, and Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:), which gained 2.13% or 31.50 points, ended the session at 1,512.00.

To the tail of the cursor is over Rio Tinto PLC (LON :), which fell by 5.54% or 330.8 points, to close at 5637.0 points. Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd DRC (LON:) stock fell 3.31%, 56.00 points, and closed at 1,638.50, while Legal and Public Affairs Shares of Group PLC (LON 🙂 2.54% lost 7.10 points to 272.60.

Green numbers outperformed red on the London Stock Exchange by 1023 to 931, and 453 were flat.

Gold futures for December delivery rose 0.11%, or 1.85, to $1,755.15 an ounce. Regarding other commodities, crude oil futures for September delivery rose 0.09%, or $0.06, to settle at $69.31 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for October delivery rose 0.09%, 0.06%, $0.04, to $71.48 a barrel.

GBP/USD fell 0.28% to 1.3833, while EUR/GBP rose 0.35% to 0.8488.

The dollar index rose 0.01% to 92.927.