UK indices closed higher; Investing.com in the UK 100, up 0.34% by Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, up 0.34%



Investing.com – The UK Stock Exchange closed higher on Thursday; Sector gains, indexes lead higher.

At the close in London, it was up 0.34%.

The best performer during the session was International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LON :), up 5.67%, or 11.25 points, to stand at 209.55 at close. Follow him London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LON 🙂 which advanced 4.24%, 294.0 points, to close at 7234.0, and Melrose Industries PLC (LON :), which rose 3.98% or 6.65 points, ended the session at 173.55.

NK came at the bottom of the index Rosneft The PAO DRC (LON :), which fell 3.04% or 0.23 points, closed at 7.33. Phoenix Holding Group Meanwhile, PLC (LON 🙂 share fell 2.92%, 21.40 points, and closed at 712.80, while Not PLC (LON:) lost 2.11%, 58.5 points, to 2,715.5.

Green numbers outnumbered reds on the London Stock Exchange by 1,235 versus 876, and 271 was the same.

Gold futures for June delivery rose 0.67%, or 11.55, to $ 1,727.15 an ounce. Regarding other commodities, crude oil futures for May delivery rose 1.66% or $ 0.98 to settle at $ 60.14 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for June delivery rose 1.66%, or 0.98.1.29%, at 0.81%, to $ 63.55 a barrel.

The GBP / USD was up 0.40% at 1.3834, while EUR / GBP was up 0.02% to 0.8508.

The dollar index fell 0.30% to 92.953.