UK environmentalists call for a realistic climate strategy

For its part, ClientEarth denounced that the government’s plan was based on unproven technologies, which it described as “promises of the wind”.

In another statement, he said the lack of “adequate and credible strategies” put the country “at risk of having to take tougher measures in the future.”

The two organizations have taken the case to the High Court in London in two separate cases.

The Department of Energy responded in a statement sent to AFP that “the UK has reduced its emissions faster than any other G7 country in recent decades,” adding that it would not comment on ongoing legal action.

“The Carbon Neutral Strategy sets out the specific and detailed steps we will take to transition to a low carbon economy,” he added.

The CEO explained in October the strategies he intends to implement to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Country, which hosted the COP26 climate conference in November, For example, it will ban the sale of new petrol or diesel cars from 2030.

London aims to generate zero-carbon electricity by 2035 and has set a target for all new heating systems to be low-carbon by then.

But these declarations are insufficient, according to the two NGOs, which consider the government to have a legal obligation, under the 2008 Climate Act, to prove the credibility of its predictions.

This is not the first time that British executives’ climate strategy has been challenged in court.

In early December, several civil society organizations filed a lawsuit in the same court against their hydrocarbon strategy.