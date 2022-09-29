UK: Conservative Labor leads by 17 points

According to a British opinion poll YouGov (September 27), and labor Party He has a 17 percentage point advantage over the referee Conservative Party. When asked, “If a general election were held tomorrow, which party would you vote for?” , 45% said they would vote for a center-left party led by Care StarmerWhile only 28% chose the Prime Minister’s gathering Les Truss.

This data is the best for Labor since January 2021, when they received 41% of voting intentions, compared to 37% for the Conservatives (YouGov), at the time led Boris Johnson.

The next general election in United kingdom It should convene no later than January 2025, five years after the current parliament took office in December 2019, with Johnson’s victory over his predecessor. Starmer, Jeremy Corbynin the same year.

Since 2011, there has been under UK law the possibility of an early general election if two-thirds of MPs vote in favour. However, this is unlikely today because it will require the support of dozens of Conservative MPs, who could lose their seats if an early election is held in the context of declining support for their party.

In this sense, clear Ipsos UK (August 30) published before the announcement on September 5 that Truss would be the next prime minister, revealed that nearly 7 in 10 Labor voters support snap elections, while 4 in 10 Conservatives demand snap elections, which is remarkable, Since then, according to various polls, this would lead to a negative result for his party. Among the general population, 51% want early elections, but “more than half of those who oppose early elections believe that while the country is in crisis, the elections will be a distraction.”

Ago Les Truss To power in early September, UK stock and bond markets lost nearly $500 billion in valuation. Some of the factors behind this decline are the prevailing inflation, the energy crisis and the depreciation of the pound against the dollar. However, the Truss government in recent days has presented a spending plan to stimulate growth through various tax cuts, which has alarmed investors, who believe it could lead to increased debt and inflation.

leg

Related