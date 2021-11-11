UK and Peru agree to build 75 schools | Europe update | DW

The United Kingdom and Peru on Wednesday (11.10.2021) signed a “government to government” agreement allowing the construction of 75 educational institutions in 9 regions of the Andean country, with an investment of close to $700 million, the British newspaper The Guardian reported. Peruvian Ministry of Education (Minedu).

According to official information, the agreement will benefit more than 100,000 Peruvian students, by allowing a “Specialized Technical Assistance Service for the Implementation of Educational Infrastructure” in the regions of Cajamarca, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Ucayali, Junin, Cusco, Puno and Callao. William.

The contract was signed by the Peruvian Minister of Education, Carlos Gallardo, and the British Ambassador to Peru, Kate Harrison, under the Private Public Investment Project (PEIP) “Escuelas Bicentenario”.

“I am very pleased with the signing of this agreement and I would like it to happen in most of our schools,” said Minister Gallardo.

Ambassador Harrison emphasized that this project would strengthen the social infrastructure in education, which she considered a “key pillar” for Peru’s development and investment in its population.

Menedo explained that the “Biennial Schools” will be built using BIM (Building Information Modeling) technology, which will allow modular designs to be adapted to the climatic and geographical conditions of each region of the country.

The Finnish Ambassador to Peru, Jukka Petikainen, whose country is part of the agreement as a strategic partner, also participated in the signing ceremony of the agreement, as well as representatives and directors of educational institutions. (efe)