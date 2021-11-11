Trivest Healthcare Alliance has hired Vets Platinum Medallion from the US Department of Labor to be able to recruit veterans by 2021.

Phoenix – (business theme) – US Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh DriveWest Healthcare Alliance The company has been awarded the prestigious 2021 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion in recognition of the recruitment, hiring and retention of military veterans. Earning this recognition of platinum status means that at the highest level, Drivest not only exceeds recruitment and retention goals at the highest level, but also has important plans and policies to support the individual needs of veterans and military families.

“Trivest is greatly honored and highly respected by its recognition by the Department of Labor as the largest employer in the United States military,” said David J. Wright, president and CEO of Trivest. McIntyre Jr. said. Giving them the opportunity to give back to their fellow warriors has been critical to our 25 years as a company.

The HIRE Vets Act Medallion Program, which honors investment in and recruits US veterans, is the only federal recognition that recognizes the outstanding achievements of employers who value the unique capabilities, integrity, and action-motivated purpose that veterans bring to the workplace. . Most Drivest employees consist of veterans, military family members, guards, reservists, and their spouses.

Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion must meet the criteria for rigorous recruitment and coordination assistance for veterans. In addition to veteran hires, TriWest is recognized for its commitment to veterans in the workplace as it offers voluntary paid time off to work for military and military companies and provides graduate programs and resource groups to better serve senior employees.

Currently, Drivest has the privilege of supporting the healthcare needs of our veterans by providing access to quality provider networks and improving customer service through the Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care Network in Districts 4 and 5. Over the past 17 years, the Department of Treasury Managed Trigger Program.

“We cannot do this important work without the passion and commitment of our employees. They are all committed to ensuring that our country’s military and veterans receive the quality care they earn and are therefore appropriately qualified,” MacIntyre said. “We look forward to years of service for the military, military families and veterans.” in our country”.

About DriveWest Healthcare Alliance

Since our inception in 1996, DriveWest Healthcare Alliance has been dedicated to providing servicesI The elderly and military community in our country. We pride ourselves on serving people in American uniform, their predecessors and their families. Company’s official website https://www.triwest.com/.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Project:

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is given by companies that demonstrate an unprecedented commitment to attracting, recruiting and retaining veterans. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.