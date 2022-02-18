Karim Macias’s lawyer confirmed that he will remain in the United Kingdom and will appeal the decision to extradite him

Will submit an appeal in Attorney Marco del Toro who confirmed it with his client this Karim Macias He will remain in the UK, despite the fact that there is an extradition request, as announced on his website Mexico Herald.

Information revealed bull frame In an interview with Javier Alatori to Mexico Heraldand at the same time explained that the ex-wife of the former governor of Veracruz, Javier Duartetake one limited life in a United kingdom.

“There is no guide From illicit enrichmentbecause the resources that the lady receives to support her three children come from her family,” the lawyer explained in detail.

He is accused of fraud Divert resource from Veracruz DIFBut it was a position that did not only make a public appearance was honoraryThe lawyer said, he had no management oversight and without any kind of resource management Mexico Herald.

For this reason, he indicated that they would upload a file appealAgo British authorities made an assessment of inferential material Apply and discover a series of inaccuracies by the authorities of Veracruz.

He pointed out that the accusations appeared during the era of the government Miguel Angel Yunuswho started huge campaign With billboards “To create a villain in Mexico”.

the lawyer insist that there is no single data there is Transfers to companieswho allegedly entered into perverted contracts.

With information from El Heraldo de Mexico