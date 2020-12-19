UFC Vegas 17 Weighing Results: Who Made It and Who Missed? | sport

UFC Vegas is the 17 final fight nights of 2020 and so the day before the event, the final weight and confrontation division of 2020 was held. The match card initially fought 16 fights, but Kovid-19 put trash on the card in the previous run and as a result, the card was changed. Fight to 12 battles.

Although there were many fights, the accident is still a stacked fight card. So, the day before the in-ring match, fighters climbed the weight scale to prove their weight eligibility and make their official bouts.

UFC Vegas-17 Weight Score

Here’s how each participant does a weight scale (weight measured in pounds).

The main card

Welterweight (main event)

  • Stephen Thompson (170)
  • Jeff Neal (171)

Bantam Bantam Battle (Main Entrant)

  • Jose Aldo (136)
  • Marlon Vera (135)

The battle for excess weight

  • Michelle Pereira (170)
  • Jose Williams (169.5)

Bantamwe fight

  • Marlon Morris (135.5)
  • Rob Font (136)

Heavyweight combat

  • Marcin Tibora (255)
  • Greg Hardy (266)

Opening card

The battle for excess weight

  • Anthony Betis (170)
  • Alex Morono (170.5)

Bantamwe fight

  • Miss Kings (135.5)
  • Sjara Ibanx (136)

Catchweight (195 lbs.)

  • Darwin Wayne (194.5)
  • Antonio Arroyo (194)

Fighting flyweight

  • Gillian Robertson (125)
  • Thalia Santos (126)

Fighting medium weight

  • Tavan Nachocafe (186)
  • Jimmy Pickett (184.5)
Fighting flyweight

  • Jimmy Flick (125)
  • Cody Durden (126)

Gross Weight (160 lbs)

  • Carlton Minos (159)
  • Christos Giagos (159.5)

Therefore, no weight differences have been reported and thus all fights are official.

