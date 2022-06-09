Two sub-variants of microns are gaining ground in the United States

EFE.- Two relatively new variants of the Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, BA.4 and BA.5, have been gaining ground in recent weeks in the United States, at a time when the country has returned to almost complete normality, but which coincides with a recovery epidemic.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), BA.4 and BA.5 – which are responsible for the increase in infections in South Africa during April and May – already account for 13% of cases detected in the United States states.

Just a week ago, these subvariables were responsible for only 6% of cases; A month ago, it barely had a presence in the US, which indicates that its expansion is happening at a very high rate.

The White House’s coordinator for the Covid-19 response, Ashish Jha, said in an NBC interview that his prediction is that in late summer or early fall, BA.4 and BA.5 will be the most common variants of the coronavirus in the country.

These sub-variants, first discovered in South Africa in early 2022, are more contagious than other Omicron strains and have a greater ability to circumvent the immune defense system, although they have not yet been shown to cause more serious disease than Omicron. from omicron.

The United States is going through a moment of confusion around the pandemic, as the country has resumed its usual practice in terms of economic activity and even preventive measures such as the use of masks, but cases are on the rise, and many experts warn that the numbers do not reflect the true scale of cases.

